Kartik Aaryan named the brand ambassador for Doritos in India

Doritos, the nacho chip brand from PepsiCo India, has appointed actor Kartik Aaryan as its first-ever brand ambassador in India. As per the company, this partnership will further help increase brand reach in India and amplify the uniquely bold messaging of the brand. “Kartik perfectly embodies what the brand stands for and will help amplify the distinct crunch of Doritos in an authentic, relatable, and enjoyable manner,” the company said in an official statement.

“Doritos has been my favourite snack especially when I am relaxing, watching a movie, or playing games with my friends. I am so excited to partner with the brand that represents a crunchy style and bold attitude. I look forward to collaborating with one of the world’s favourite nacho chip brand and entertain audiences in an original, unconventional and engaging way,” Aaryan said on the association.

“The Doritos brand is all about boldness. Kartik Aaryan’s daring and charged personality helps him step out of his comfort zone and this fits perfectly with the brand. He brings a strong connect and influence over the Doritos consumer as he embodies the spirit of the young and fearless. With him on board, we are confident of strengthening the engagement with our consumers and building greater visibility for Doritos across India. We are very excited about our dynamic collaboration with Kartik and believe it will elevate the brand proposition in an original and crunchy style,” Dola Halder, brand head – Doritos, PepsiCo India, stated.

As part of the association, Kartik Aaryan recently posted a picture of himself on social media holding a placard with jumbled letters “TOROIDS”, which got likes from lakhs of fans and followers and led to a comment storm.

