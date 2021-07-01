Kareena Kapoor Khan to be the face of WOW Life Science

WOW Life Science has collaborated with Kareena Kapoor Khan because of her affinity towards a natural, holistic and healthy lifestyle, the company said

Skincare and wellness brand, WOW Life Science has named Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new face for their Organic Apple Cider Vinegar. Kareena joins the brand as the third and the latest brand ambassador for the company. Earlier last year actress Bhumi Pednekar and Disha Patani were roped in as brand ambassadors for the skincare and haircare ranges, respectively.

“WOW Life Science has collaborated with Kareena Kapoor Khan because her affinity towards a natural, holistic and healthy lifestyle resonates perfectly with the natural attribute of WOW Life Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar– a product meant for adopting a wholesome lifestyle. She is the perfect icon for endorsing our apple cider vinegar as a health drink,” the company said in a statement.

“I have always been passionate about wellness and for that I prefer the basic natural ingredients. I am glad to be associated with WOW as they are one of the few brands who are consistently bringing the best of nature to us and that is the need of the hour,” Khan stated on her association with the brand.

“Kareena is an inspiration to so many with the varied roles she carries out with the right balance. We couldn’t have found a better personality for our apple cider vinegar. Today, she is also an influencing factor on fitness and her updates motivate her fans and followers to attain a healthy and happy life. Consumers are making the shift towards natural products, something that forms the core of our brand since inception and we’re only aiming towards a more holistic extension of our offerings in the days to come,” Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Life Science, stated.

