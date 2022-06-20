Kareena Kapoor Khan named as the brand ambassador for Springfit

Springﬁt mattress has announced actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador. Through its series of campaigns, the association aims to promote and make people aware of the importance of choosing the right mattress to ensure a peaceful sleep.

“We, as a brand firmly believe that the power of better sleep can rejuvenate you, uplift your mood, and act as a tonic for your overall wellbeing. We were exactly looking for a face who could identify with our motto and help us spread the right message among the masses of prioritising sleep for your own good health. Khan is not only a youth icon but also a fitness enthusiast who believes that it is important to adopt a correct sleep pattern for a healthy state of mind,” Nitin Gupta, executive director, Springfit said.

As a part of the association, Khan will be seen spearheading the multi-media campaigns spanning digital, and over-the-top platforms for the brand and raising awareness through direct consumer outreach.

“Ensuring a good night’s sleep is important for our physical and mental wellbeing and there is a comforting feeling when you sink into a luxuriously designed mattress, which is designed just as per the need of our body requirement. A night of good sleep is an important part of my fitness routine and this is why I am associated with Springfit Mattress, a brand that has been innovating sleep solutions through its range of mattresses, for over a decade,” Khan stated.

Springfit is a venture set up in 2009 and is a luxury mattress brand in India. Headquartered in Delhi, India, Springfit claims to have five manufacturing plants spread across a combined plant area of 30 acres, with a total capacity to produce four lakhs mattresses annually. Springfit claims to have a distribution network and retail footprint across India with a presence across 23 states and has more than 1,000 retailers and 90 exclusive brand stores across the country. Springfit’s range of mattresses goes beyond spring mattresses and includes imported latex mattresses, memory foam mattresses, pocketed spring mattresses, Back support Ortho mattresses, and complete bedding products including mattress protectors, body pillows, feather pillows, memory foam contour pillows, among others.

Read Also: WOW Skin Science rolls out new campaign for its Vitamin C Face Wash

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook