Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes the first brand ambassador of Cetaphil for their baby portfolio

Cetaphil has signed actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as their very first brand ambassador. The actress will be a part of Cetaphil Baby’s ad campaign and will be seen endorsing the brand’s baby care products across all digital platforms.

Cetaphil has been committed to addressing skin concerns for adults and babies alike backed with skin science since its inception 75 years ago, Nimit Sanghvi, ad-interim managing director and director finance, South Asia, Galderma India Pvt. Ltd, said. “Khan perfectly resonates with our brand’s vision and a lot of our consumer-moms for her conscious and acumen nature. We welcome her to the Cetaphil family and we together, hope to continue building our baby portfolio with a wide range of products infused with natural ingredients, ‘Parenting Ki Nayi Parampara’ iterates that skincare is not just a necessity but also a designated time for mothers to bond with their new-borns,” he added.

In Cetaphil Baby’s first television campaign titled ‘Parenting Ki Nayi Parampara’, Khan will talk about how mothers’ want the best for their babies. The ad film narrates the journey of a mother and how she protects her baby by using the best and safest products for them. The new campaign will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing approach and leveraged across multiple touchpoints, including television, digital and activations.

“Cetaphil has always been my go-to brand when it comes to skincare products and in partnership with them, I look forward to sharing my experiences with all the mothers out there. Proper skincare regime owing to your newborn’s delicate skin is very important and with this campaign, I hope we can transform that as not just another thing on your to-do list for the baby, but also making it a special and designated time shared between you and the baby in their growing years,” Khan stated.

