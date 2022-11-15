Kapiva ropes in veteran actress Sudha Chandran to raise awareness about Diabetes management on World Diabetes Day

Kapiva, a homegrown D2C brand empowering Indian consumers with modern, accessible, and everyday Ayurveda has collaborated with veteran actress Sudha Chandran on World Diabetes Day. The digital campaign that showcases Sudha’s diabetes journey is a step forward in Kapiva’s mission of increasing awareness about the condition and empowering Indians with ayurvedic preventative solutions.

India’s diabetes statistics stand at an alarming rate. The country is second after China in the global diabetes epidemic with 77 million people suffering from the condition. It is even worse when it comes to pre-diabetes. One out of 6 Indians is pre-diabetic as per the Indian Journal of Medical Research. Sudha Chandran, actress, and globally-renowned dancer is herself a diabetes patient.

On the collaboration, Ameve Sharma, Co-Founder, Kapiva, said, “We have been relentlessly working towards improving the health and wellness quotient of Indians with Ayurveda. In these past few months, improving the efficacy of our products has been a key priority. Our Dia Free Juice has, in fact, been approved by AYUSH to reduce blood sugar up to 30%. This campaign is a step forward in the same direction. We hope it will enlighten Indians about the urgency of the situation and encourage them to take the right measures for the same.”

Veteran actress, Sudha Chandran, said, “I often encourage people to take preventative and management measures to avoid extreme circumstances. I have controlled my diabetes with the simple ‘AES’ method, ‘Ayurveda-Exercising-Sleeping’. I through and through advocate this. I am glad to collaborate with a homegrown brand like Kapiva which is relentlessly and constantly working in the diabetes management space.”