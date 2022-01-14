Kapiva launches new brand film featuring Malaika Arora

Arora was recently named as the brand ambassador and strategic investor for Kapiva

Ayurvedic D2C brand Kapiva has launched a digital film for its new product Glow Mix, a plant-based supplement. The digital film features Malaika Arora who was recently roped in as the brand ambassador and strategic investor. With this new product, the brand aims to give glowing skin to consumers through the right nutrition based on Ayurvedic principles.



“Our aim has been to enable our consumers with alternate Ayurvedic solutions that they can incorporate in their life to make it better and holistic. Hence, realising the need-gap for holistic solutions in the skincare industry, we decided to venture into the Skin Food segment with the launch of Glow Mix,” Ameve Sharma, founder, Kapiva, said.



Kapiva wants to position Glow Mix as a vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) product that is targeted at women in the age group 21-40. With this launch, Kapiva strengthens its vision of integrating Ayurveda into India’s daily lifestyle and promoting holistic living, the brand said in a statement.



“Our skin is a mirror to what happens inside our bodies. I am glad that finally, a brand has thought about enhancing Skin’s natural look through the right Skin foods based on Ayurvedic principles. Hence, I truly believe Kapiva Skin Foods Glow mix is a game-changer,” Arora said.



Funded by Fireside Ventures, Madhu Kela, GITS Foods, and the recent Series B funding led by Vertex Ventures and 3One4 Capital, the startup claims to have witnessed 10x growth over the last 30 months. Moreover, it claimed to have witnessed a GMV of over 100 crores. Its products are available across e-commerce platforms, while it claims to be present on-ground in more than 6,000 stores across the country.

