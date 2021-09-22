Kantar Marketplace platform invests in creative and media effectiveness solutions in India

Kantar Marketplace is a market research platform

Data-driven analytics and brand consulting company Kantar is investing in wider solutions covering creative and digital testing, concept and innovation testing through the Kantar Marketplace platform. For the past few years, the company has been investing in technology to elevate insights. It is an integral part of its growth strategy to help clients leverage the power of AI, technology and big data at speed and scale to uncover emerging trends, the company said in a statement.

Launched in 2020 in India, Kantar Marketplace is a market research platform that empowers insights professionals, marketers and agencies to build meaningfully different brands with speed and agility. It is the only market research platform with solutions that have been independently validated to predict sales and brand growth. In India, Kantar Marketplace is gaining traction with its innovation suite in concept and pack testing, the company claims. “Kantar Marketplace is likely to gain even more momentum as Kantar launches Link Now, Link Express for Digital and Context Lab solutions, as part of the creative and media effectiveness solutions, respectively, to help clients maximise returns on digital campaign investment,” the company highlighted adding that advertising spend on digital marketing is at an all-time high.

For Kantar, the biggest driving force behind Kantar Marketplace has been the belief that agility is more than just speed and cost. Kantar Marketplace aims to provide agility without compromising on quality so that clients get all of the research rigour and validation at speed.

For Soumya Mohanty, MD – client and quantitative, India, insights division, Kantar, marketing spends are shifting online and so is the need to get a better assessment of ROI and creative impact, beyond the standard engagement metrics. “In this always-on digital world where content is getting generated continuously, we need a holistic understanding of the interplay of story, context, placement, format and channel. Kantar offers a synergistic suite of Creative and Media solutions, now available on Kantar Marketplace, which gives you insights at speed but also with the precision that the Kantar frameworks offer,” she added.

