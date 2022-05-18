Kantar Marketplace adds Link AI for digital to its platform

Kantar has launched Link AI for digital, an AI-powered (artificial intelligence) ad testing solution for digital ad formats, on Kantar Marketplace. The launch is in line with the company’s ongoing investment in its digital solutions and according to the company, is one of the many enhancements planned for 2022, enabling clients to unlock the full potential of their digital campaigns.

Link AI for digital is an addition to the Kantar Marketplace platform, making it a part of every marketers’ toolkit, Will Galgey, executive managing director, Kantar Marketplace, said. “Having access to AI-powered and survey-based tools all in one place is an advantage for our clients, delivering speed and enabling them to make decisions in our fast-paced world,” he added.

As per the company, Link AI for digital makes it possible to test digital ads in a wider range of scenarios, to test competitors’ ads, get feedback on early versions in the creative development process, optimise live campaigns in real-time, and test the large volumes of assets associated with digital campaigns. The addition of the solution to Kantar Marketplace, makes it easy for clients to test digital ads at speed, and to access insights from AI and survey-based studies in one place.

For Jane Ostler, EVP, creative and media solutions, Kantar, Link AI for digital is an artificial intelligence tool, which gives marketers the insight they need to respond to the challenges of the growing marketing channel in the world. “Given the increasing digital budgets, knowing which versions of ads will deliver return on investment (ROI), and understanding the performance of competitor ads, has become important,” she stated.

In India, with the share of digital spends bound to exceed that of TV, the task for improving ROI has moved up on the agenda of all marketing teams, Prasanna Kumar, EVP, South Asia, insights division, Kantar, said. “Link AI for digital removes any need for guesswork in estimating the potential of your ad to deliver ROI. Its agility in terms of time and investment empowers you to learn at speed, allowing you to maximise the flexibility offered by digital media,” he highlighted.

