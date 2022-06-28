Kantar launches FMCG out of home consumer panel

Kantar, the marketing data and analytics company, has launched a FMCG panel that tracks out of home purchases in India. Kantar’s out of home panel has already been up and running across 10 countries around the globe before finding its way to India in June 2022.

“This panel will collect consumer data in real time and provide extremely actionable insights to the FMCG companies who operate in India and help them take informed marketing decisions,” K. Ramakrishnan, managing director, Worldpanel Division at Kantar said.

This in-depth panel will track and report purchases made for a total of 13 out of home (OOH) categories which include 11 food and beverage (F&B) and two quick service restaurant (QSR) categories. Within the QSR categories (pizzas and burgers), not only out of home, but in-home orders and consumption will also be captured.

The panel will cover 11,000 individuals aged between 15-49 years across both genders, covering NCCS A, B, and C amongst 10 lakh plus population in Indian towns.

The data will be captured in real time at the purchase occasion itself through a self-filling application. Since the consumer will fill the survey live, it will be actual purchases being recorded and not re-called ones. The reporting of the data will however be done at a monthly level to keep it in line with Kantar’s already existing in-home panel. Eventually, the panel will be able to provide a 360-degree view of the consumer purchases- both from an in-home and OOH perspective.

