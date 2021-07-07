Kantar completes acquisition of Numerator

The combined dataset will provide insights into the shopping habits of almost five billion consumers globally

Kantar, a data-driven insights and consulting company, today completed its acquisition of Numerator, the Chicago-based, tech-driven consumer and market intelligence company from Vista Equity Partners. Numerator blends proprietary data, including a digital panel of over one million U.S. consumers, with advanced technology to create unique insights that help companies understand their customers in real time and identify growth opportunities.

Numerator extends Kantar’s leadership in shopper insights into the U.S. and Canada. The Worldpanel Division of Kantar already provides ‘currency grade’ shopper insights in more than 45 countries outside of North America. The combined dataset will provide insights into the shopping habits of almost five billion consumers globally, informing the growth strategies of the world’s leading CPG/FMCG brands.

“At Kantar, we combine consumer insights with advanced analytics to help brands make better business decisions. Understanding actual shopper behaviour is at the heart of that. We identified Numerator for its tech-first platform and geographic compatibility with Kantar. With the backing of our shareholders at Bain Capital & WPP, our investment in Numerator illustrates our commitment to ensuring we offer the most comprehensive and insightful views of how consumers think, feel and act around the world,” Ian Griffiths, Kantar’s deputy CEO and CFO, said.

“Numerator is well positioned to further transform the consumer insights and market share measurement business in North America. The acceleration of Kantar’s and Numerator’s technology roadmaps, together with their complementary offerings creates a new global standard,” Christophe Jacobs, managing director at Bain Capital, added.

For Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator, Kantar is the ideal company for Numerator to join forces given our complementary geographies, technologies, and data science capabilities. “On top of that, we’re pleased to have Bain Capital’s commitment to providing their extensive resources in support of our plans to continue to lead the industry in innovation.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not released.

