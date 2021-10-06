Kantar brings AI-based creative testing to digital video adverts; launches Digital Video AI

Unilever partnered with Kantar through the development of Digital Video AI

Data-driven analytics and brand solution company Kantar has globally launched Digital Video AI- a fully AI-powered creative effectiveness tool that predicts the performance of digital video advertising. The tool is designed to evaluate online video ads against the behavioural and creative metrics that drive sales and build long-term brand equity. “Our research* shows that 49% of advertisers plan to increase the use of AI solutions to evaluate creative. Our goal is to transform the creative process, leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to maximise effectiveness” Dinesh Gopinath, global head, product, Kantar’s Analytics practice, said.

With an aim to support marketers who face pressures of speed to market, and the fast-paced and high-volume environment of digital ad development, Digital Video AI predicts creative effectiveness in under 15 minutes. Powered by Link, Kantar’s extensively validated database of over 230,000 adverts, the AI engine behind Digital Video AI has been trained with the industry’s most comprehensive creative effectiveness dataset. Digital Video AI will enable marketers, publishers, and creative agencies to analyse creative variants and conduct creative competitive analysis quickly and efficiently.

Interestingly, Unilever had partnered with Kantar through the development of Digital Video AI and has tested hundreds of ads on the platform to improve their performance against their effectiveness and return on investments (ROI) goals. Unilever considers itselves to be pioneers in pre-testing in the creative development process, Neha Sharma, global brand engagement lead, Unilever, stated. “Digital Video AI enabled us to make quick decisions, pick from our best creatives, test video edits and even measure competitor campaigns with speed and at scale,” Sharma highlighted.

“We appreciate Unilever’s longstanding strategic partnership and participation in this innovation journey. Worth almost half a trillion dollars this year, digital ads will account for more than 60% of total ad spend. Digital Video AI is a great new way to make smarter and faster decisions to optimise digital video’s contribution to marketing and business goals,” Gopinath added.

