Kantar appoints Guillaume Bacuvier to lead Worldpanel Business

Bacuvier and Montserrat’s appointments came into effect on September 13, 2021.

Data-driven analytics and brand consulting firm Kantar has appointed Guillaume Bacuvier as global CEO of its Worldpanel Division. Bacuvier succeeds Josep Montserrat who has assumed the role of non-executive chairman of the Worldpanel business. Bacuvier and Montserrat’s appointments came into effect on September 13, 2021. The next phase of growth for Worldpanel business will be heavily influenced by technology and advanced data analytics, and Guillaume Bacuvier’s expertise and experience will prove invaluable, Ian Griffiths, deputy CEO and CFO, Kantar, said. “Bacuvier is an experienced, international CEO combining technology credentials with a deep understanding of consumer behaviour and the retail and media landscapes. He additionally has a proven track record in transforming a data business and holds excellent relationships with retailers and fmcg/cpg brands across the world,” he added.

Prior to this, Guillaume Bacuvier was group CEO of Dunnhumby Ltd and was responsible for leading a commercial and technological transformation of the business, involving material investment in the company’s product portfolio, and both acquisitions and divestments to strengthen the company’s competitive positioning. Over his four-year tenure, Dunnhumby improved its operating performance and expanded its customer base across the globe whilst improving employee engagement and customer satisfaction. Bacuvier has also worked in Google for more than a decade, holding a number of senior roles, culminating in vice-president, advertising solutions, EMEA. At Google, he was responsible for all aspects of the core online advertising business in the region, including commercial P&L for Google’s Doubleclick and Analytics business.

Josep Montserrat had joined Worldpanel in 1994 and was appointed CEO of the Worldpanel business in 2007. Josep Montserrat excels at channeling that passion into great outcomes for his clients, Griffiths highlighted. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, under Josep Montserrat’s leadership, the Worldpanel team worked tirelessly to keep clients informed of the unprecedented changes to consumer behaviour. We thank Montserrat for his incredible contribution to Kantar so far and look forward to his continued leadership in his new role,“ he said.

Read Also: ZEE investor seeks to remove MD Punit Goenka; calls for an EGM

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook