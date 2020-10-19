Kantar appoints Alexis Nasard as CEO

Alexis Nasard is currently working with Bata as CEO

Data, insights and consulting company Kantar has appointed Alexis Nasard as chief executive officer. The appointment will go into effect on December 30, 2020. “Throughout his career Alexis has built a reputation for innovation, creativity and operational excellence. As we transform our business and position ourselves for growth, Alexis’ leadership and international experience will be instrumental in fulfilling the ambition that we have for Kantar,” Adam Crozier, chairman, Kantar, said.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the FMCG and retail world, Alexis Nasard is currently working with Bata as CEO. Prior to Bata, Nasard spent six years at Heineken, culminating in the position of president of Western Europe Business and Global chief marketing officer. Earlier, he worked for 17 years with Procter & Gamble, in a variety of marketing and general management roles. This appointment is another important step on Kantar’s journey to become the world’s leading advisor on data-driven marketing and commercial strategies and a key ecosystem partner for global technology leaders, Christophe Jacobs, managing director, Bain Capital Private Equity, said. “Alexis Nasard understands first-hand the value such a strategy offers to the world’s leading consumer brands and has the creativity and operational experience to bring that strategy to life,” he added.

The combination of Kantar’s deep understanding of consumers around the world, the proprietary data sets and its growing expertise in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence puts the company in a leading position to reshape the insights and consulting market, whilst offering clients superior analytics they can monetise, Nasard explained. “This will be all the more relevant in the volatile and fluctuating environment we are living in as a consequence of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis, as clients need to operate on very steep learning curves,” he said.

Kantar is one of the world’s leading evidence-based insights and consulting companies. The company offers a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets.

