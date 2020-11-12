Kansai Nerolac urges consumers to care for the regained colours of nature

The new digital campaign has been conceptualised by FCBUlka

Ahead of the festival of Diwali, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. has launched a new digital film. Through the digital film, Nerolac captures the recovered hues of the environment during the lockdown and inspires consumers to do their bit to care for these colours. Conceptualised and created by FCBUlka, the film extends the thought of Nerolac’s brand campaign Aaj Careful toh Kal Colourful.

The digital film showcases various instances of the lockdown’s positive impact on the environment such as the Himalayas being visible from Punjab due to the reduced levels of air pollution, the shimmering and clear waters of river Ganga, flamingos migrating back to Mumbai and more. The film encourages citizens to further restore and nurture the environment this Diwali by using diyas made of clay, preventing air and noise pollution by trying to avoid firecrackers, planting trees and more. The film is being promoted across Nerolac’s digital and social media platforms.

The lockdown has taught us the lesson on the impact of Care — Mother nature has blessed us with gifts in abundance. This is yet another chance to colour her, Anuj Jain, executive director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. said. “We at Nerolac, have always believed that acting responsibly today, will herald a brighter tomorrow. Our Diwali campaign reiterates this thought by encouraging consumers to celebrate a safe, environment friendly, yet colourful Diwali. We are positive that our audience will resonate with this film,” he added further on the campaign.

According to Kulvinder Ahluwalia, president Mumbai, FCB Ulka, Nerolac has been building on the theme of Aaj Careful Toh Kal Colorful. It’s an interpretation of a fundamental life truth, the actions we take today will impact the kind of world we would live in. “For Diwali, Nerolac is building on this theme with a message that encourages all to reflect on the learnings from the lockdown which helped cleanse the environment and take care to continue to sustain this improvement,” he stated.

