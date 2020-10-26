Kamal Gianchandani replaces Deepak Asher as MAI president

The MAI is a nationwide group of cinema operators that informs, educates and advocates on behalf of the cinema exhibition sector

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Monday announced that its president Deepak Asher has decided to step down from his role in the association to pursue his other interests on the non-professional front. Kamal Gianchandani has been appointed to the position, with immediate effect.

Asher has served as the MAI’s president continuously since its inception in 2002. He has also served on the Boards of numerous companies as a professional director. Asher brought with him more than 35 years of experience starting with hard core accounting, auditing, finance, taxation, and law, and then moving on to corporate finance, business strategy, growth, and diversification. “During his decades of service, not only has he added value to several different businesses with his rich and varied experience, but he has also provided strategic leadership and valuable guidance to the entire cinema exhibition sector during his 18 years at the helm of the MAI,” the association said in a official statement.

“It has been an extremely enriching and rewarding experience heading the MAI right from its formative years, to the position that it is in today. I wish the MAI all the very best in all its future endeavors and look forward to seeing the sector flourish and prosper under its new leadership” Asher said.

The MAI is a nationwide group of cinema operators that informs, educates and advocates on behalf of the cinema exhibition sector. It works with regulatory bodies and industry partners nationwide to raise the profile of cinema, highlight opportunities, and address various challenges faced by the cinema exhibition sector. The MAI was established in 2002 under the auspices of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) by leading cinema operators.

