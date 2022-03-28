Kalyan Jewellers to appoint Vinod Rai as chairman

Rai was the former comptroller and auditor general (CAG) of India and the former chair of the United Nations panel of external auditors

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited has announced board approval for Vinod Rai’s appointment as the chairman and independent non-executive director on the board of the company. The appointment will be subject to obtaining requisite regulatory and shareholders’ approvals. TS Kalyanaraman will continue in his role on the company’s board as the managing director.

Rai served as the former comptroller and auditor general of India (CAG) and the chair of the United Nations panel of external auditors. He has held various positions within the Indian government as well as in state governments such as the chairman of the Banks Board Bureau.

Kalyan Jewellers has a well-recognised brand, pan-India footprint and a strong management team at the helm of the business, Rai stated. “It is a privilege for me to be associated with Kalyan Jewellers, a company which has built the highest levels of trust amongst its stakeholders, conducts its business in an ethical and transparent manner and upholds the standards of good corporate governance. The Kalyanaraman family, with its deep commitment to customer transparency and enlightenment, has been at the forefront of transforming the jewellery retailing sector in India. I look forward to my association with Kalyan,” he added.

For Kalyanaraman, Rai brings a breadth and depth of experience. “We welcome Rai to Kalyan Jewellers as an independent chairman of our board. Kalyan Jewellers has always been committed to trust, transparency and upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, and this event is a natural step in the evolution of our company along that journey. We look forward to Rai adding further to the diverse experience we already have on our board today,” he stated.

