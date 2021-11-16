Kalyan Jewellers rolls out second video of Muhurat digital campaign

The film comes close on the heels of the first digital ad showcasing the Gujarati bridal pieces.

Kalyan Jewellers has launched the second digital ad of the Muhurat campaign. Featuring regional brand ambassador, Wamiqa Gabbi as a Punjabi bride, the 40-second ad showcases playful moments she has with her friends in her wedding ensemble with everyone in the frame adorning Punjabi jewellery pieces from the Muhurat collection. The film comes close on the heels of the first digital ad showcasing the Gujarati bridal pieces.

“Weddings are nothing less than grand events that are celebrated in myriad ways across geographies in our country. However, one common factor that cuts across all the weddings is the auspicious time or the ‘Muhurat’. Taking cognizance of this, we aim to partner our customers across all the ‘Muhurats’ through the eponymous wedding jewellery collection that has a wide range of jewellery designs, catering to every bride from every part of India,” Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers said on the launch of the new digital film.

“From the Punjabi Kundan and the Rajputi Polki to the Bengali Sita Haar and Nolak; from Gujarati must-haves like the Rani Haar, Bangdi and Kundan to the Tamil Nadu favourites such as Nagas, Haaram and Kasu maalai, Muhurat is a destination for any bride embarking on the journey of matrimony,” the company said in a statement.

Besides, Kalyan Jewellers has also announced its wedding season offers that are valid until November 30, 2021 at Kalyan Jewellers showrooms across India. “Wedding shoppers can also avail the benefits of dedicated Muhurat floors across flagship showrooms as well as Muhurat-only showrooms that exclusively offer wedding jewellery for a luxurious, personalised and elite shopping experience,” the company added further.

