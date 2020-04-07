Kalyan Jewellers partners with Sony Network and Amitabh Bachchan to support short film ‘Family’

The short film promotes the importance of staying safe and maintaining social distancing

In order to support the initiative ‘We Are One’ aimed at uprooting the livelihood of daily wage earners amid the lockdown imposed by coronavirus in the country, Kalyan Jewellers collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan and Sony Pictures Network (SPN) for the short film ‘Family’. The short film conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey aims to promote the importance of staying safe and maintaining social distancing.

The film led by Amitabh Bachchan also features Indian actors such as Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh. Moreover, the film is a part of the ‘We Are One’ initiative that pledges to support 1,00,000 daily wage earners in the media and entertainment industry who are most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak out of which Kalyan Jewellers will take responsibility for 50,000 of these workers. “The concept of the film is exceptional as the respective actors came together and used light-hearted humor to convey a very serious message around COVID-19,” T S Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director, Kalyan Jewellers said.

The jewellery manufacturer earlier committed Rs 10 crore to tackle the growing Covid-19 pandemic in the country and said it will partner with local and government bodies to ensure that the funds are allocated to deserving projects.

Having ventured into jewellery retailing in 1993 in Thrissur, Kerala, India, where Kalyan Jewellers is headquartered, the company has 144 showrooms spread across India and GCC spread across UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. The company has a strong presence across 19 states in India, and a 100-plus network of showrooms covering all major cities. Moreover, the ‘My Kalyan’ hub-and-spoke model outlets act as customer service centers, ensuring Kalyan Jewellers is more accessible to households in rural areas.

