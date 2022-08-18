Kalyan Jewellers launches digital campaign for 2022

To commemorate the occasion of Onam, Kalyan Jewellers has rolled out a campaign ad film featuring brand ambassadors Wamiqa Gabbi and Manju Warrier. The duo comes together for the first time in the digital ad film released by Kaylan Jewellers across their social media properties.

The 60-second digital ad film aims to showcase the symbolic role that jewellery plays in Onam celebrations, while taking inspiration from the cultural nuances and regional ethos of Kerala. Playing on the nostalgia factor, the ad sequence shot in a beautiful tharavad giving audiences a glimpse into Kerala’s authenticity. This is the first time Wamiqa Gabbi and Manju Warrier are sharing screen space, portraying the eternal bond shared by two sisters, sharing uncanny resemblance with one another. They are seen wearing Kasavu sarees with gold borders, wherein Manju Warrier, who plays the elder sister is seen gifting her younger sibling – Wamiqa Gabbi — a magnificent yellow gold choker piece with dangling bunches of pearls from Kalyan Jewellers. The digital film ends with both sisters stepping into the vatilpatti, where they are seen decorating pookalam.

Onam, which marks the beginning of a new year is celebrated in the state of Kerala with huge fanfare. Marking this auspicious occasion, the latest digital ad film by Kalyan Jewellers encapsulates the various customs and rituals followed, highlighting that these traditional practices are something that the millennials continue to honour and upkeep.

Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms house popular brands for its patrons, such as Muhurat, the bridal jewellery line curated from across India, along with exclusive sections featuring collections such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery) and Glo (dancing diamonds). Other sections at the showroom include Ziah (Solitaire-like diamond jewellery), Anokhi (uncut diamonds), Apoorva (diamonds for special occasions), Antara (wedding diamonds), Hera (daily wear diamonds) and Rang (precious stones jewellery). Kalyan Jewellers draws from its portfolio of over one lakh contemporary and traditional designs and will offer selections for everyday as well as bridal wear and festive occasions.



Also Read: Dentsu India appoints Bhasker Jaiswal as chief operations officer, media

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook