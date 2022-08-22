Kalyan Jewellers launches digital ad campaign to celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Kalyan Jewellers celebrates the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with the launch of its digital ad film, featuring regional brand ambassador for the state of Maharashtra, Pooja Sawant. The actor is seen wearing jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers’ Maharshtrian-heritage inspired jewellery collection – Sankalp.

The ad film captures beautiful moments from Dadi’s delicious homemade modaks to the warmth and charm of authentic festive traditions, upholding the brand’s values of trust and togetherness. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is extremely popular and widely-celebrated by families across the country. Marking this auspicious occasion, the latest digital ad film by Kalyan Jewellers encapsulates the essence of the festival and the one-of-its-kind spirit associated to it.

Paying ode to Lord Ganesha, the ad film captures intricate details of the traditional rituals and customs practiced across households in India. The ad sequence themed around the occasion, features brand ambassador Pooja Sawant wearing a choker set from Kalyan Jewellers’ Sankalp Collection.

As part of the festive offers, the jewellery brand has announced up off on jewellery purchases. Furthermore, Kalyan Jewellers will be giving away instant discounts. The jewellery brand has introduced the ‘Special Kalyan Gold Rate’ standardising the price of gold across all Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms in India. The offers are valid until September 30, 2022. “Customers can avail the range of offers from across Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms in India,” the company said in an official statement.

Headquartered in Thrissur in the state of Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is a jewellery retailer in India with a presence in the Middle East. The company has enjoyed a long-standing presence in the Indian market for nearly three decades. Kalyan offers an array of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs in gold, diamonds and precious stones catering to the distinct needs of the customers. Kalyan Jewellers has 159 showrooms across India and the Middle East.

