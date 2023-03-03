Kalyan Jewellers introduces #HerMilestones campaign ahead of Women’s Day

Kalyan Jewellers has launched the #HerMilestones digital campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day. The campaign aims to inspire and empower women by honoring their achievements and celebrating their strength, resilience, and perseverance.

The digital campaign features Kalyan Jewellers’ regional ambassador Pooja Sawant, who reflects on the challenges she has faced and the milestones she has achieved as a womanpreneur. The campaign pays tribute to incredible women who are making a difference every day, from all walks of life, breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes in their respective fields.

“We believe that women deserve to be celebrated every day, but International Women’s Day is a special opportunity to recognize and honor the contributions of women around the world,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director – Kalyan Jewellers. “Through this campaign, we are attempting to empower and inspire women to continue pushing boundaries and reaching new heights.”

The stories gathered from this crowd-sourced initiative are being featured on the social media channels of Kalyan Jewellers with the hashtag #HerMilestones. The brand hopes to create a powerful collection of narratives that inspire women to pursue their dreams and celebrate their milestones.

