Kalyan Jewellers elevates Sanjay Raghuraman to CEO; appoints two new directors on the company’s board

With the aim of further strengthening its leadership team, Kalyan Jewellers announced the appointment of its first chief executive officer as well as the expansion of its board to include two new directors. The company has elevated Sanjay Raghuraman to chief executive officer from his earlier position as the chief operating officer. Additionally, Salil Nair joins the company’s board as non-executive director, while Anil Nair has been named independent director.

According to the jewellery company, the announcements come at a time when the retail sector is seeing constant fluctuations due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic globally. “With these new appointments at the helm, the company aims to strengthen its growth strategy and drive creative and sustainable solutions during these challenging times,” the company stated.

Raghuraman, who joined Kalyan Jewellers in 2012, when the company began its journey of accelerated growth by expanding operations outside of South India, was the head of operations at HDB Financial Services Limited prior to joining Kalyan Jewellers.

While Salil Nair holds expertise in retail management with over 30 years of experience, including his spell as chief executive officer at Shopper’s Stop. Anil Nair, on the other hand, has been in the advertising industry for over 24 years, including serving as CEO and managing partner of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as well as a member of the global leadership team of Saatchi & Saatchi, McCann and DDB.

“With an aim to continue expanding the company’s footprint to cater to newer audiences, we are confident that our enhanced team will take us to newer horizons and achieve bigger milestones, leveraging growth opportunities despite the challenges in the new COVID-19 era,” T S Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director, Kalyan Jewellers said.

