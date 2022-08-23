Kajal Aggarwal announced as brand ambassador for the Ayurvedic Dashapushapdi baby care range of The Ayurveda Company

The Ayurveda Company (T.A.C) has roped in actor Kajal Aggarwal as the brand ambassador for its Ayurvedic Dashapushapdi baby care range. In May 2022, the company entered into the baby care category. With this association, the company aims to take ayurvedic baby care to every Indian household, the company said in a statement.

“When a baby takes birth, that’s when parents are also born, and they, especially mothers, are finicky to the last detail for their baby. While growing up, our generation has had a distant relationship with Ayurveda owing to misbeliefs and doubts around its efficiency and safety. We understand that the journey of accepting baby products begins only after they have passed multiple parental approvals. In fact, to understand this gap between Ayurveda and babies, we conducted a survey with more than 1,000 parents and parents-to-be, and it was encouraging for us at T.A.C to find out that 91% of parents wanted Ayurvedic baby products. This reassured us to pursue the dream of enabling parents to start their baby’s journey early on with Ayurveda and tell the story through someone who believes in the power of Ayurveda, Kajal,” Shreedha Singh, CEO and co-founder, The Ayurveda Company, said.

Aggarwal has come on board as the face of T.A.C’s baby care range, featuring in the ad film entailing the journey of a new mom who steps into motherhood. She decodes T.A.C’s quality and benefits in the Ayurvedic baby care segment.

“I have personally been using these products as a mom for a few months, and I genuinely like them. I believe that with Ayurveda for babies, mothers like me will find a solution to the doubts they face while choosing safe, high-quality products for their younger ones,” Aggarwal stated.

T.A.C is targeting to expand its omnichannel presence with the launch of over 3,000 retail points of sales including 50 exclusive brand outlets (EBO Kiosks) across the country by March 23. T.A.C has already launched ten retail outlets in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Bhopal, Bengal, among others.

Also Read: L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags the creative mandate of Akasa Air

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook