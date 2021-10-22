K Madhavan re-elected as president of IBDF

Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation is a not-for-profit industry association.

Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the apex body of television broadcasters and digital streaming platforms in the country, has re-elected K Madhavan, country manager and president – The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, as its president for the second term after the 22 Annual General Meeting of the company held earlier today.

“I am humbled by the trust and faith IBDF members have reposed in me to lead the foundation for a second term. We are at an interesting crossroad where the combination of consumer, regulatory and technology trends is remodelling the media landscape and ecosystem. I hope to continue working with the government, industry and other stakeholders to accelerate the growth of the broadcast and digital media sector in the country,” Madhavan said.

Furthermore, the foundation has also re-elected Aroon Purie, chairman, TV Today Network; Shashi S Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati; Rahul Joshi, managing director, Viacom 18; Kevin Vaz, president and head – network entertainment channels, Star and Disney India (Representing Asianet Star Communications) as members.

The appointment of R. Mahesh Kumar, MD, Sun Network, as a Director on the Board under casual vacancy, has also been ratified by the members of the foundation.

Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (formerly known as Indian Broadcasting Foundation) is a not-for-profit industry association. IBDF represents and is dedicated to the promotion of the television broadcasting and digital media sector in India. IBDF members provide channels and programmes that deliver about 90% of television viewership and nearly 48% of OTT market share in India. Member offerings cater to most of India’s diversity and plurality in every language and in every genre of viewing. The foundation provides a meeting ground for its members to work in consensus on common goals. The Foundation offers a common platform/forum in which members air new or improvement opportunities to arrive at implementable solutions. IBDF has, over the years, achieved the unique position of the accredited spokes-body of the broadcasting sector. IBDF endeavors to work closely with and align industry, policymakers, and regulators and partners so that the television and digital media sector grows to its fullest potential in an equitable manner.

Read Also: BharatPe launches ‘De Dena Aaram Se’ campaign for postpe

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook