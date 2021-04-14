  • MORE MARKET STATS

K Madhavan named president, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India

April 14, 2021 8:40 AM

In his new role, K Madhavan will drive the strategy and growth of the company in India

Rebecca Campbell, chairman, international operations and direct-to-consumer, The Walt Disney Company, on Wednesday announced K Madhavan as the new president, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India. The appointment is effective immediately. Madhavan will be taking over this role from Uday Shankar, who put in his papers back in October.

According to Rebecca Campbell, KM has adeptly managed the company’s India business, which has been and will continue to be critical to The Walt Disney Company’s global and regional strategy. “A skilled leader with an extensive background in media, KM has taken our vast Star networks and local content production businesses to new heights despite continued industry evolution and significant challenges due to the pandemic,” she added.

In his new role, K Madhavan will drive the strategy and growth of the company in India, with responsibility for the Disney, Star and Hotstar businesses and operations spanning across entertainment, sports and regional channels, and direct-to-consumer. This includes oversight of channel distribution and advertising sales, as well as a thriving local content production business which currently is responsible for the creation of 18,000 hours of original content across fiction, non-fiction, sports, and movies in eight languages. “I am committed to continuing to move our business forward, working more closely together with colleagues across Disney to enhance our global and regional offerings,” Madhavan stated.

Since 2019, K Madhavan has served as country manager of Star & Disney India, overseeing the Company’s television and studios business in India. He has been responsible for driving the growth of the business, focusing on innovation, and creating compelling content for consumers. He joined Star India in 2009 as its South Head. Under his leadership, the company built a thriving regional entertainment portfolio. Previously, he was the driving force behind Asianet’s growth as the undisputed leader in Malayalam with more than 50% of market share, serving as MD and CEO in 2000-2008. Madhavan’s vision for the regional language network led the company to set benchmarks in quality programming in South India. Prior to his media career, K Madhavan was in the banking and corporate finance sector.

Currently, Madhavan serves as president of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and as chairman of the National Committee of Media & Entertainment CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).

