Justin Billingsley named global chief marketing officer of Publicis Groupe

Prior to the appointment, Billingsley led key Publicis Groupe countries, most recently as CEO of DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland)

Publicis Groupe has promoted Justin Billingsley to the new role of global chief marketing officer (CMO). In his role, Billingsley will focus on four key areas to bring together Publicis Groupe’s marketing and digital business transformation offerings across creativity, media, data and technology.

Prior to this appointment, Billingsley led key Publicis Groupe countries, most recently as CEO of DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). He has been responsible for leading the most significant Power Of One new business wins of clients including Mercedes-Benz and Nivea, then implementing new agency models that optimise the use of data, creativity and technology to drive effective business growth for them. Previously, he has also held global client-side experience, having worked across APAC, EMEA and the US, in senior marketing leadership roles for iconic brands including Orange, Nokia, and Coca-Cola.

According to Arthur Sadoun, global CEO and chairman, Publicis Groupe, Justin has the unique set of skills and experience to take on this critical new role in our organisation, particularly at this time of profound change. “There are many initiatives that are currently being taken at Publicis to make sure our clients are recovery ready. Justin will ensure that all of our clients can benefit from them,” he added.

Billingsley’s immediate priority, according to the company, will be to partner with its global client leaders and their clients directly to ensure they are recovery ready, for today and tomorrow’s ‘next normal’. “We have one objective and that is to help our clients find growth, both in the current context and in ensuring they are prepared for what is ahead,” Billingsley elaborated.

Justin will continue to be a member of the Publicis Groupe Management Committee, reporting to Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun. Justin assumes the role of Global CMO in addition to his current duties as Chairman of Publicis Emil and Publicis One Touch (the bespoke global Power Of One agency networks for Mercedes-Benz and NIVEA respectively).

