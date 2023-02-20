scorecardresearch
Junglee Rummy ropes in Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador, unveils new ad campaign

The brand has launched a campaign titled ‘Rummy bole toh Junglee Rummy’ which is being promoted on various platforms such as TV, digital media, OTT, and social media.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Junglee Rummy ropes in Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Junglee Rummy, the online rummy platform of Junglee Games – an online skill-gaming company. 

To announce the association, the brand has launched a campaign titled ‘Rummy bole toh Junglee Rummy’ which is being promoted on various platforms such as TV, digital media, OTT, and social media.

The campaign’s first commercial was released on 17th February 2023 and is being broadcasted in multiple languages across various platforms, including TV, digital media, radio, music-streaming platforms, OTT, and cinemas.

The campaign emphasizes Junglee Rummy’s commitment to player trust and safety, and showcases how Ajay Devgn endorses the measures taken by the platform to provide a secure and enjoyable rummy experience to all players. 

“Ajay Devgn exemplifies the entertainment value that we strive to provide to our players through our platform. We are confident that he will help us deliver the message of trust and safety to our target audience with greater conviction and create a massive impact.” said Bharat Bhatia, vice president, marketing, Junglee Games.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 15:57 IST