Jungle, Havas Worldwide launch ‘Vivo Y Series Style Anthem’ starring Sara Ali Khan

The Vivo Y Series Style Anthem has been launched by Jungle, a production house and content studio, in partnership with Havas Worldwide India, a global advertising and marketing communications agency.

The campaign, directed by Shai Samtaney, co-founder and director of Jungle, and produced by Rudra Mawani, executive producer at Jungle, features a mini story that highlights the style of its subjects, while also showcasing the design and features of the Vivo Y series smartphones.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is the star of the Vivo Y series campaign. The campaign includes a trendy ‘Y’ step and tells a story of Sara and her style crew inspiring a designer with the phone’s design.

“We made a music video seamlessly integrated with the product shots along with its main features,” said Anupama Ramaswamy, CCO, Havas Worldwide India.

The choreography is done by Longinus Fernandes while the music is produced by Naozad Patel, and the vocals are by Shalmali Kolgade.

“With music videos you have a longer duration to experiment with innovative ways of making your content engaging & memorable. We hope you all enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed making it.” said Shai Samtaney, co-founder and director of Jungle.

