Jujhar Group rolls out a new brand identity

Jujhar Group has unveiled its new brand identity after 30 years. The Group has consolidated all its companies under a fresh, single, unified identity. As part of its growth strategy, through its new brand identity, the Jujhar Group aims to demonstrate that it is so much more than its currently perceived status of a major travel and logistics company in North India. Jujhar Group is a multi-dimensional group that offers solutions across all major industries that it caters to, namely logistics, entertainment, broadband, media, news coverage, real estate, infrastructure, hospitality and healthcare; with several others in the pipeline.

“Having entered the next era of our Group’s journey, I believe that this logo better represents our vision, mission and objectives, which have been revamped to keep with the times. This is a significant milestone for our company as we look to diversify into new markets and further expand our business horizons. Our objective has always been to provide world class offerings and guarantee customer delight. The Jujhar Group possesses all of the necessary components for explosive development over the next few years, including a strong brand recall, a diverse conglomerate and a seasoned, highly driven management team,” Gurdeep Singh, founder and chairman, Jujhar Group, said.

The group’s new corporate identity and branding has been done by Triverse Advertising, a full-service brand and design agency based in Gurgaon.

