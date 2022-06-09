JSW Steel rolls out new corporate campaign ‘Always Around’

JSW Steel has unveiled its new campaign ‘Always Around’ to highlight the central role JSW Steel plays in everyday lives. As per the company, the campaign is aligned with JSW Steel’s positioning as a preferred consumer brand. According to Parth Jindal, JSW Group, the core thought for the campaign was to showcase our brand philosophy in a contemporary way. “Steel is all around us and as consumers, we do not realise how central Steel is in modern living. Our latest brand campaign ‘Always Around’ was conceptualised to communicate the key role JSW Steel plays in our everyday lives and it originated from multiple stakeholder insights,” he added.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campign will be rolled out in an episodic manner through a 360-degree Integrated campaign including TV, digital, OOH etc. The creative film aims to showcase the various applications of JSW Steel in an engaging and entertaining format through the “Claymation” concept. The film shows blue and red coloured clay blocks constantly changing form to reflect the versatile nature of steel. The film ends with the formation of the JSW Steel logo from the same pieces of clay with the tagline ‘Always Around’, indicating the ubiquitous presence of JSW Steel.

“JSW Steel has invested heavily in technology and always provided differentiated products to its customers. Our unwavering focus on sustainability, diverse product portfolio and superior service has enabled our customers to confidently use JSW Steel in a plethora of applications. The multi-edit campaign brings alive the universal impact of JSW Steel in an aesthetically appealing format,” Jayant Acharya, deputy MD, JSW Steel said.

