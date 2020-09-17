  • MORE MARKET STATS

JSW Paints ropes in Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassadors

Sep 17, 2020

The company is set to release its first ever marketing campaign featuring both the actors

The campaign will be rolled-out across the company’s current markets in South and West India starting this month and will be aired during IPLThe campaign will be rolled-out across the company’s current markets in South and West India starting this month and will be aired during IPL

JSW Paints, a part of the JSW Group, has signed bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassadors. The company is set to release its first ever marketing campaign featuring both these actors. Titled, ‘Har Rang Har Kisi Ka’, the campaign celebrates the diverse colours of India and encourages Indians to #EmbraceEveryColour. Conceptualised by TBWA\India, the integrated marketing campaign will be rolled-out across the company’s current markets in South and West India starting this month and will be aired during IPL.

Our new campaign showcases the India we all grew up in and live in today; a land resplendent with a multitude of colours, Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Paints, said. “From the food we eat, to the festivals we celebrate, to the clothes we wear, it is these very colours that make everything Indian, so beautiful. Making colours accessible to all through our “Any Colour One Price” approach is our tribute to every Indian’s love for colour. In order to take this campaign to an India that is getting younger and better every day, we wanted thoughtful ambassadors and believe that Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana are perfectly placed to take our message of unity and togetherness forward,” he added further.

According to Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India, colours have a special significance in India. “It is a country of rich diversity that is celebrated by the language of a million colours. But over time, we have attached parochial meaning to these colours, putting them into the boxes of caste, creed, gender and emotion. This campaign aims to liberate colours from the narrow boxes that society has built around them. It tells the story of an India where all colours are meant for everyone,” he stated.

Read Also: McDonald's India's new campaign celebrates the brand trust and convenience in changing times

