JSW Paints rolls out #PaintKaGKBadhao campaign with Alia Bhatt

JSW Paints has launched a new campaign #PaintKaGKBadhao for its Halo Aquaglo range. The campaign features JSW Paints brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, and stand-up comedian Atul Khatri. Conceptualised by TBWA\India, the campaign is on air across TV channels in India and on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

Following the ‘Any Colour One Price’ initiative, the company is looking forward to launching its product, Aquaglo, Anuradha Bose, chief marketing officer, JSW Paints, said. “It aims to change another convention in paints of using only ‘oil paint’ for wood and metal. Our new campaign draws consumers’ attention to the benefit of adopting a water-based Aquaglo range of paints. Paint Ka GK badhao is a clear call to action to make India choose wellness and comfort,” she added.

For Parixit Bhattacharya, managing partner, creative, TBWA\India, Paint Ka GK Badhao is asking people to make informed choices and shut the door on polluting chemicals.

In the ad film Bhatt’s reaction to the smell of solvent-based paint being used on her door results in reaction and jokes on social media, with everyone joining in for a laugh, misconstruing Alia Bhatt’s point that the oil paint on the door causes pollution, as doors cause pollution. This highlights the low level of awareness among consumers about the availability and benefits of water-based paints for wood and metal.

The paint category has been dominated by the same market leaders for decades without any challenger, Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India, stated. “JSW Paints is questioning the status quo prevailing in the industry. It is also encouraging the end consumers to get more involved because only then will they discover solutions for themselves,” he added.

JSW Paints is a part of the JSW Group. JSW Group has interests in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports and venture capital. Launched in May 2019, the company currently has two manufacturing units, an Industrial Coatings facility at Vasind in Maharashtra and Decorative Paints facility at Vijayanagar in Karnataka.

