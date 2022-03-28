JSW Paints launches new campaign with Alia Bhatt

The campaign has been released during IPL 2022 on Star Sports and other key regional channels as well as on the Disney+Hotstar streaming platform

JSW Paints has rolled out its new marketing campaign ‘Sawalia’ with Alia Bhatt. The new TV campaign features Alia Bhatt in a double role. In the new ad campaign, Bhatt plays the quintessential Indian consumer as well as an alter ego- Sawalia. The alter ego, Sawalia prods the consumers to ask questions before making their choice of paints.

JSW Paints is on a mission to give the freedom of choosing colours to consumers with its ‘Any Colour One Price’ offering, Anuradha Bose, CMO, JSW Paints, said. “However, surprisingly, consumers are not even aware that they have been paying extra for decades and that they no longer have to. For this to change, the first step is to encourage our consumers to question why they are charged extra for colour and make them conscious that when they don’t question, they pay the price. In our new marketing campaign, Sawalia is an alter-ego of Alia Bhatt who persuades people to ask the right questions on why one has to pay more money for darker colours,” she added.

The Sawalia campaign is released during IPL 2022 on Star Sports and other key regional channels. It is also launched on the Disney+Hotstar streaming platform. As per the company, Sawalia is a contextually important marketing campaign considering that all other paint companies in the Indian industry charge extra for colour and a different price for every colour.

“The film shows Bhatt asking the contractor to paint a deeper shade of her choice and reluctantly agreeing to pay more. Sawalia, then, prods Alia to ask the right questions. We hope the campaign will make consumers question the current practice of unequal and opaque pricing of colours and make it a mainstream conversation,” Bose stated.

