JSW Paints announced as the principal sponsor for Delhi Capitals for WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals, today, announced its collaboration with JSW Paints as the team’s principal sponsor for the inaugural season of the TATA Women’s Premier League scheduled in Mumbai from March 4th to 26th, 2023. As part of this brand collaboration, all the Delhi Capitals women’s team will wear the JSW Paints logo on the front of their match and training jersey throughout the entire duration of the tournament.

The brand partnership between Delhi Capitals and JSW Paints reiterates the massive boost given to women’s cricket in India while enabling the discovery of fresh talent to compete with some of the best women cricketers in the world.

Speaking about the association, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals said, “The Women’s Premier League is a turning point in Indian cricket. For the inaugural edition of this tournament, we wanted to associate with a brand that’s disruptive and known for its innovative thinking to make this world a better place. Our partnership with JSW Paints reiterates our common thinking and strategic intent to reinvent the way the game is played in our respective domains.”

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 05 March 2023.

