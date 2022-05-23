JSW One Platforms, an e-commerce venture by JSW Group, has appointed Gaurav Sachdeva as CEO. Sachdeva transitioned from his role at JSW Ventures where he led venture capital investments for the fund. In his new role as the CEO, his aim is to create a platform that will ease buying and selling of steel and other products for manufacturing and construction MSMEs in the country.

For Parth Jindal, director, JSW One Platforms, the e-commerce venture adds depth to the understanding and connect with MSMEs across India. “We welcome Sachdeva to lead our biggest investment in the digital space. JSW One Platforms has been established with the vision to leverage our manufacturing and distribution strength in steel, cement and paints businesses to build a technology enabled solution for the manufacturing and construction segments,” he added.

Sachdeva brings onboard the experience of building JSW ventures. Prior to setting up JSW Ventures in 2015, Sachdeva has experience of working in institutions such as Citibank, Bank of America and Infosys. JSW One will soon be constituting an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) for all its employees.

According to Sachdeva, the company’s business team is composed of talent pooled in from B2B and B2C internet companies. “We look forward to building a digital first organisation that will be an essential platform contributing to India’s MSME ecosystem. Our ESOP plan will be a wealth-creation initiative where every team member can reap the benefits of their efforts in an equitable manner while encouraging high growth performance and reinforcing pride in what we have set out to accomplish. We have created a business team to capitalise the growth opportunities we see for our e-commerce business. We aim to build an e-commerce platform delivering transparent pricing and availability of materials to MSMEs in India,” he added.

