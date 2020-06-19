JSW Cement ropes in Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Chhetri as brand ambassadors; to roll out ‘Leader’s Choice’ campaign

Leader’s Choice campaign is based on the philosophy of building a solid foundation for a better tomorrow

Cement brand, JSW Cement has roped in former cricketer and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly as well as captain of the Indian national football team and Bengaluru FC, Sunil Chhetri as its brand ambassadors. The company is also rolling out its new multi-media marketing campaign ‘Leader’s Choice’ featuring both these sports icons on June 20th across West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

According to the company, the Leader’s Choice campaign is based on the philosophy of building a solid foundation for a better tomorrow. The ‘Leader’s Choice’ campaign resonates with the life choices of the modern Indian who builds his own house, leads by example and thus is a ‘Leader’ in his own right, Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement. “With Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Chhetri on board, both of whom are ‘Leaders’ who have led India to success on international platforms, we look forward to conveying our brand journey,” he added on the association.

The company has been known for its brand legacy, product quality and most importantly its commitment towards growing sustainably by focusing on its green portfolio, Sourav Ganguly added. “I am looking forward to a long association with JSW Cement brand,” he stated on the partnership.

JSW Cement Ltd is part of the JSW Group Indian conglomerate with interests in Steel, Energy, Infrastructure, Cement, Ventures and Paints. JSW entered the cement market in 2009.

Read Also: 64% consumers are looking for help and advice for themselves in the adverts they see and in actual brand behaviour: Kantar

Read Also: 90% of Indian consumers will purchase products and services from companies that give back to society during this health crisis: Capgemini

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook