JSW celebrates the unstoppable spirit of the Indian contingent headed to Tokyo Olympics

The campaign is conceptualised keeping in mind the preparation done in the lockdown of 2020

With the Tokyo Olympics kicking off later this month, the JSW Group has launched a new version of its campaign titled ‘RuknaNahiHai’ to celebrate the undying spirit of the Indian contingent when the Olympics were postponed last year.

The campaign is a tribute to the attitude of the Indian contingent, who, instead of being dejected with the news of the Olympics being postponed, were energised to train even harder. Despite challenging times and being stuck at home, they converted aspects of their homes into training platforms.

The campaign is conceptualised keeping in mind the preparation done in the lockdown of 2020. The actual training undergone by the athletes captures the raw determination of each and every one of them. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, this idea will be released on other media all the way up to the start of the games and also beyond.

“We at the JSW Group have always been committed to the cause of elevating India’s performance on the biggest sporting stage of them all – the Olympic Games. We’ve played our part through the last five years in being there for our athletes at every stage in the build-up to the Games. We’ve opened the doors of the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) which is our high-performance training centre in Bellary, to all Tokyo-bound athletes, irrespective of whether they are supported by the JSW Group or not. Our campaign, Rukna Nahi Hai is both, an ode to their undying spirit and a final push of encouragement as they will now step in rings, on mats, in arenas and do all they can to make everyone take notice of the Indian flag and anthem in Tokyo,” Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cements and JSW Paints.

For Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, for these athletes the games are their karmabhoomi and them getting cancelled last year was a jolt they hadn’t expected. “The creative idea explores this undying spirit of our athletes. To never give up and never feel down when it comes to any situation, because behind every dark cloud lies a silver lining of an opportunity waiting to be explored,” he added.

Read Also: Carat India appoints Avilash Chakraborty as associate vice president, strategy

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook