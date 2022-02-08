Joyville Shapoorji Housing announces Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador

Ganguly will lead the brand campaigns of the company

Joyville Shapoorji Housing has roped in the former captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. As part of the association, Sourav Ganguly will lead the brand campaigns of the company and portray Joyville Shapoorji’s core values to the home buyers. “We are delighted to appoint Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador. He is our first choice because of his dynamic personality, leadership qualities and reliability. We are confident that with this association, we will be able to reach out to our target audience, more meaningfully,” Sriram Mahadevan, MD, Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said on the association.

Joyville will be launching the new brand campaign soon with Sourav Ganguly which will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing approach. “It is my pleasure and honour to be associated with Shapoorji Pallonji Group and be the face of brand Joyville. It is a historic association for me because Shapoorji Pallonji has a legacy of excellence. Their 156-year-old business speaks volumes of the legacy, quality, and class of the brand. The brand has its presence in India and overseas creating iconic landmarks. I am proud to be associated as a brand ambassador of Joyville Shapoorji Housing. This association is special to me, and I hope it will enable Joyville to scale new heights,” Ganguly stated.

Joyville Shapoorji Housing is a platform dedicated to developing accessible aspirational homes in India. It has been jointly created by Shapoorji Pallonji, Actis, International Finance Corporation (an arm of the World Bank) and Asian Development Bank. The housing platform has so far launched six housing projects called Joyville Howrah (near Kolkata), Joyville Gurugram, Joyville Virar (near Mumbai), Joyville Hinjawadi (Pune), Joyville Hadapsar Annexe (Pune) and Joyville Sensorium (Pune).

