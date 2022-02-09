Joydeep Mukherjee joins myclassroom as the chief marketing officer

Mukherjee will lead the marketing function, with end-to-end responsibility of brand building, customer experience, and business growth.

Edtech company myclassroom announce the appointment of Joydeep Mukherjee as the chief marketing officer. In his new role, Mukherjee will lead the marketing function, with end-to-end responsibility of brand building, customer experience, and business growth for the company.

Mukherjee is a seasoned strategist, marketer, and business leader and comes with more than 15 years of experience in marketing, sales and background, product management, P and L leadership, and consulting. He is an alumnus of XLRI.

Prashant Sharma, co-founder and director, myclassroom said, “He has a good understanding of the higher education landscape and Indian consumer behavior, along with strong expertise in customer acquisition and customer lifecycle management. With a proven track record of building brands and designing high-impact marketing strategies, made him a natural addition to our leadership team”.

myclassroom provides learning centers for aspiring students for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads across the country. It aims to reach out to every aspiring student and easy access to quality education in their city through smart classrooms. “The edtech industry is at a pivotal point in its evolution. The recent COVID-19 crisis brought out the importance of Phygital (Physical + Digital) learning models that enrich traditional learning models and have the power to deliver top-quality education, to any student, in any part of the country by leveraging technology,” adds Sharma.

