Joy Personal Care partners with Kolkata Knight Riders as associate sponsor

Skincare brand Joy Personal Care has announced its partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as an associate sponsor for the upcoming T20 cricket series. As a part of this association, the logo of Joy Personal Care will feature on the team’s official jersey. Additionally, Joy Personal Care will also get on-ground visibility.

“Just as for KKR, Kolkata is home ground for us as well, and what better way to strengthen our market position and brand recall than an association with a religion like cricket. The team has been a household name right from the start and with this partnership, we aim to reach audiences beyond physical and geographical boundaries,” Sunil Agarwal, chairman, RSH Global said.

As a part of the collaboration, the team will endorse the brand and will be involved in a series of initiatives to engage with the large fan base of KKR. Joy Personal Care and KKR will also work together to create a TVC and digital content across social media platforms which will convey the brand’s messaging.

As a skincare brand, our association with this celebrated and loved team, will formulate a unique way to turn the tables and call forth a change in breaking the gender stereotypes, Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer, RSH Global said. “We truly believe that this partnership will create new opportunities for the brand to socialise. This is our first innings with most followed T20 series and we look forward to a long and mutually rewarding association,” Roy added.

“With them on board as the associate sponsor, together we look forward to having a great season and connecting with fans in Kolkata and across the country,” Binda Dey, CMO, Kolkata Knight Riders, stated.

