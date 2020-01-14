Joy Personal Care empowers acid attack survivors with its latest initiative #justhireone

Joy Personal is planning to launch a nationwide employment drive for acid attack survivors by associating with an NGO.

Joy Personal Care on Monday released a campaign titled #skinofcourage to highlight the empowerment aspect of an acid attack survivor’s life. As part of the campaign, Joy Personal Care rolls out #justhireone initiative, under which it will hire three acid attack survivors and will urge other CEO and HR heads to consider the survivors while hiring talent. The employment drive was conceptualised by Grapes Digital.

According to Sunil Agarwal, chairman, RSH Global, globally, India tops for acid attacks and the existing products for the hyper sensitive skin of acid attack survivors are either rare, expensive or from derma category. “The company’s endeavour has always been to deliver quality products at an affordable price and this has been the genesis behind this new range meant for hyper-sensitive skin,” he added.

Read Also: CARS24 draws ASCI’s ire as the council investigates 344 advertisements for misleading claims

For Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer, RSH Global, to make good quality products accessible to all at an affordable price, has been the company’s purpose of existence. “This project is a manifestation of the same and skin of courage campaign is a testimony of marketing with a purpose,” she stated.

The association of Chhapaak and Joy Personal Care has gone beyond the usual promotions. The brand has released a TVC to promote the campaign. Furthermore, it will organise a special screening of Chhapaak for over 200 acid attack survivors. Joy Personal is also planning to launch a nationwide employment drive for acid attack survivors by associating with an NGO as a part of the campaign. It also launched a new range of product suitable for the sensitive skin of acid attack survivors, ‘Joy Sensitive’, under its brand name of ‘Joy’. The range includes a face-wash, moisturizer, cream and sunscreen, designed keeping in mind the daily skincare need of a hyper-sensitive skin.

Read Also: Digital ad insertions dips by 12% in 2019: TAM AdEx