Joy Mineral Sunscreen ropes in Mithila Palkar as brand ambassador

Personal care company RSH Global Private Limited, under the aegis of its brand Joy, has roped in actor Mithila Palkar as its brand ambassador for the sunscreen category. The brand has also rolled out an integrated campaign for its recent launch Joy Mineral Sunscreen which will have multiple legs such as print ads and multi-city activations.

The campaign for the mineral sunscreen focuses on making sunscreen a daily skincare routine. In the campaign, Palkar highlights how she is picky about natural elements in her life, right from natural soap to organic tea and veggies. According to Sunil Agarwal, chairman, RSH Global, today consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the prolonged effects of UVA and UVB rays on the skin and hence, consideration for broad spectrum protective sunscreen is on the rise. “The campaign focuses on making sunscreen a daily skincare routine. The concept of ‘Mineral sunscreen’ or ‘No chemical sunscreen’ is new in the mass category and has wider significance in the derma category. Our new offering in the sunscreen category aims to assure the edge that the product has over the other alternatives and how would it be apparent to the consumers,” he added further.

New age content has been hailed by the youth of the country and Mithila Palkar has become synonymous with the new age content, Poulomi Roy, CMO, RSH Global, said. “Mithila has nationwide popularity and that’s what mattered when we signed her for the brand. She has a great influence over the youth and we believe that she will bring a fresh youthful vibe to Joy and the sunscreen category. The narrative of the ad is extremely clear and relatable. In our life when most of us make sure that we lean to natural products, why not think natural even while choosing sunscreen,” Roy explained.

