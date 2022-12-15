Joy launches its ‘#JustEmpowerOne’ campaign for empowering acid attack survivors.

Indian skincare brand Joy Personal Care has rolled out its ‘#JustEmpowerOne’ campaign with the aim of positively impacting the economic condition of acid attack survivors. According to the company, the campaign’s purpose is to support women in need and inspire other organisations to come on board for the same. To spread awareness and garner support, the brand claimed that it has tied up with ShareChat and MOJ to promote the campaign.

Our aim is to make a difference and contribute towards the lives of acid attack survivors and help them pursue a dignified livelihood, Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer, RSH Global, said. “We as an organisation have hired one acid attack victim, and aim to make sizeable donations to impact the lives of many more. We purposefully encourage other organisations to do the same,” Roy added.

An acid attack survivor, post the incident faces physical, psychological, social and economic adversities. Hence, as the first step towards solidarity, Joy hired Pampa Das, an acid attack survivor as an executive for its e-commerce department, it claimed.

The brand aspires to inspire empathy in society and encourage people to show support towards the larger cause, hence, audiences can contribute to the cause simply by clicking on a support button on a microsite created for the campaign. With this initiative, the brand will ensure Re 1 is donated for every click. For this, the company partnered with the ‘Atijeevan Foundation’ to interact with and understand the needs of acid attack victims and significantly impact their lives.

