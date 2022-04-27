Jovees partners with Karishma Tanna

Herbal beauty and wellness brand Jovees Herbal has onboarded Karishma K Tanna as the face of the brand. As per the company, the actress will be seen promoting the brand across their digital and outdoor campaigns. The campaigns will go live by the end of the month. As per vertical, “We are very upbeat about this alliance and optimistic about the mileage we will get through the same,” Rakhi Sharma, head, marketing and communications, Jovees Herbal, stated.

Jovees Herbal is one of the leading brands in the herbal beauty and wellness category. It has claimed to have witnessed high growth since its inception in September 2004. Having started with only 24 product offerings during its beginning, it has a staggering bouquet of over 150 products in skin, hair and body care today. The brand has expanded to Sri Lanka, Qatar, France, Maldives, Malaysia, and Sudan.

