Jovees Herbal ropes in Parineeti Chopra as brand ambassador

Jovees Herbal has released a new television commercial (TVC) featuring Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra. The TVC features the actress showcasing the brand’s wide range of face washes and highlighting its all-natural ingredients. The TVC aims to highlight the need for one’s skin to feel fresh and flawless irrespective of one’s surroundings. Apart from the television commercial, this new campaign will also be extended to the outdoor, OTT, print, and digital media.

For Rakhi Ahuja, CEO, Jovees Herbal, Parineeti Chopra’s natural beauty and fresh face make her the perfect choice to represent Jovees Herbal’s commitment to providing only the best to its customer. “Moreover, her personality truly resonates with the brand, as her compassion towards marine life aligns with the cruelty-free nature of our brand,” she added.

The 20-second TVC is written and conceptualised by Puneet Chadha and Devaiah Bopanna, ex-senior writers at AIB and conceptualisers of the CRED advertisement. The ad film begins with the actress stuck in a desert, thirsty and dehydrated. Then she comes across two people who are also in the desert and asks them for some water. As soon as she gets the water, she uses it to wash her face with Jovees Herbal face wash rather than quenching her thirst. The camera zooms out to reveal her entire face, which looks radiant and refreshed. This humorously exemplifies how essential Jovees Herbal is to her. In the TVC, Jovees Herbal is shown to be an absolute lifesaver for the protagonist. “I am very particular about using natural and herbal products on my skin, and Jovees Herbal is a brand that I identify with. The products have always worked wonders for my skin, and I am glad to be associated with them,” Parineeti Chopra stated.

As per the company, Jovees Herbal is available on various leading e-commerce platforms and in over 35,000 store outlets. This campaign will allow the brand to reach a larger online and offline audience. The company also intends to further expand its presence in the international market. The brand is currently present in Sri Lanka, Middle East, France, Malaysia, Mauritius, and other countries.

