Jovees Herbal launches new ad campaign featuring Parineeti Chopra

Jovees Herbal, a herbal skin and hair care brand, has unveiled its second advertisement featuring bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

As per Jovees Herbal, it has experienced a 35 percent surge in sales on a year-on-year basis, demonstrating the quality and effectiveness of its offerings. The brand further said that it has expanded its reach globally, with a positive response from customers in countries such as Qatar, France, Malaysia, and Sudan.

The 360-degree new ad campaign is geared towards a diverse range of audiences, including young adults, working professionals, and homemakers, with a focus on television and digital media. The campaign highlights the gentle and natural ingredients in Jovees Herbal’s range of herbal and natural products.



“The new ad focuses on the beauty of natural & glowing skin, and we are proud to offer our customers a wide range of herbal and natural face washes for all skin types and concerns that can help them achieve this.” said Rakhi Ahuja, CEO of Jovees Herbal.



Post the ad campaign, the brand intends to release a series of animated films, emphasizing the natural beauty of glowing skin.

“We are thrilled to have seen such significant growth in our sales numbers. Over the last 19 years, our driving force has been the continuous response from our valuable consumers. We believe that the series of animated films will be a great way to do this and will help us reach a wider audience, especially young adults.” Ahuja added.

