JoulestoWatts appoints BM Gupta as chief operating officer

JoulestoWatts (J2W) has appointed BM Gupta as its new chief operating officer (COO). In his new role, Gupta will be responsible for leading and scaling the company’s growth and global business operations and go-to market teams, customer success and support, and business development. He will report directly to Priti Sawant, founder and CEO, J2W.

BM Gupta is a trusted leader with a proven ability to deliver results, Priti Sawant, founder and CEO, JoulestoWatts, said. “JoulesToWatts has been striving to establish unique value propositions for our Fortune 500 customers. As the fastest growing market leader, in the talent architecture and collaboration industry which is enabled by our cutting-edge technology platforms, we are on a path to enhance and scale our technology platforms, expand globally, and integrate deeper with our client’s technology capability building decisions. Gupta is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability, with a laser-focus on operational excellence. Known for his empathetic, people-centric leadership approach, deep understanding of customers and dedication to building high performing teams, Gupta has been an instrumental voice in the HR services sector having spent last 15 years working at senior leadership level, this would ensure a seamless transition into the organisation,” she added.

BM brings over three decades of experience working with large corporates; scaling businesses and fostering inclusive environments for employees to grow and thrive. In his last stint with ABC Consultants, Gupta was instrumental in designing successful growth strategies for the business including redefining the operating model of core recruitment business, partnership with global networks, incubation of new businesses, acquisition of online recruitment marketplace, strategic sell of RPO business to the global leader, to name a few. “J2W is a leader in next generation talent solutions to bridge the talent and skill gap of the dynamic technology sector. We understand the needs of our clients and deliver customised solutions which helped J2W to become the trusted partner of our clients,” BM Gupta, COO, stated.

BM has also worked with organisations such as Manpower Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd, Agro Tech Foods Limited, Apollo, Thakral Group, Tata Steel and Nestle.

