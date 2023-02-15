Josh Talks launches ‘City Champions’ program to recognise urban changemakers

Josh Talks, a regional content and upskilling platform, has launched the ‘City Champions’ program, which, through a multi-media campaign, aims to identify, recognise, and reward urban changemakers and grassroot organisations that work to improve Indian cities. The program will be accepting applications until March 31, 2023.

“Josh Talks’ goal is to showcase stories of relatable role models who can inspire the youth to take action. City Champions is a leap forward in that direction. We will celebrate changemakers from the grassroots of India and hope that their journeys can mobilise the next generation to become agents of change in their own cities and communities.” said Supriya Paul, co-founder and CEO, Josh Talks.

The campaign has been guided by an expert panel of leaders from organisations including SEWA Bharat, Piramal Foundation, Goonj, Doctors for You, Charities Aid Foundation, Reap Benefit, Transportation Research Group, and Praja.

“By recognising change-makers working on urban issues, City Champions aims to create a network of sustainable support for entrepreneurs working in this space. The missions of these entrepreneurs, which is to improve cities, is also critical to positively impacting the lives of the next half billion who form about 35% percent of the urban population. We look forward to supporting Josh Talks to build a platform that we hope will continue to spotlight Champions for a long time to come” said Shilpa Kumar (partner), ONI.

Through this collaborative effort, Josh Talks and ONI aim to align with the Sustainable Development Goal of building sustainable cities and communities and the G20 priorities of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, a joint-statement from the duo said.

