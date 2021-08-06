Josh joins hands with D-ID to bring new feature to the platform

D-ID’s technology is a natural fit for the platform, Umang Bedi, co-founder, Josh, said.

Short video platform Josh has joined hands with computer vision company D-ID to introduce a new photo-to-video feature for its users. On the back of its live portrait technology, D-ID has developed a photo transformation feature for Josh that allows the users to create videos from still photos, and add music. The users can animate their photos with three categories of movement such as funny, nostalgic, and dancing, as well as share the animated videos with followers.

“D-ID’s technology is a natural fit for Josh, as we strive to deliver a product and a platform that increasingly captures India’s mindshare and timeshare. The quality, resolution, speed and accuracy of their facial animation is exactly what we were looking for when developing our new photo to video feature,” Umang Bedi, co-founder, Josh, said.

Josh, owned by VerSe Innovation, claims to have over 100 million downloads, 110 million monthly active users, and 54 million daily active users. Last month, the platform launched Josh Skill, Alexa for Apps skill.

The new feature developed by D-ID showcases the many possibilities that AI and synthetic media will bring to the future of content development, entertainment, and social media, Gil Perry, CEO and co-founder, D-ID said.

Last September, Dailyhunt launched its short video app Josh, a few months after TikTok was banned in India. VerSe Innovation, the parent company behind Dailyhunt and Josh, raised over $100 million in February within two months after it raised another $100 million from Google, Microsoft, AlphaWave. The company said at the time of the fundraising that it would utilise the capital for Josh in areas like augmentation of local language content offerings, the development of its content creator ecosystem, innovation of AI and ML among others.

