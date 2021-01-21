  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jos Alukkas and Dentsu India ask women to ‘Shine On’

January 21, 2021 12:50 PM

The brand intends to spark a change in the long-term repressive mentality against women across the country

Jewellery brand Jos Alukkas has rolled out a new campaign along with Dentsu India, the creative agency from the house of dentsu international. The campaign intends to spark a change in the long-term repressive mentality against women across the country.

The film through its multiple protagonists from all walks of life demonstrates the various hurdles faced by women. From body shaming, to ‘not safe’ times, to stifle voices and prejudices, the film smashes through all barriers for women. It gives out the message that the world is theirs for the taking and it always opens doors for a brave heart. The film features South Indian actress and the brand ambassador, Trisha. The ‘shine’ of the jewels is metaphorically compared to the shine of the women who face numerous obstacles on a daily basis.

“We hope that we can inspire real change with this film. Of course, it is about starting a conversation, because silence can never bring about change,” John Alukka, managing director, Jos Alukkas said on the launch of the film.

According to Anjo Jose, creative head, Dentsu India, the attempt was to tell a story every girl out there would relate to. “At the same time, while we were making the film we ensured that it had certain cinematic values to it. The feedback we have been receiving is great,” Jose added.

“To me, ‘Shine on’ is not just a campaign. It is a movement that reverberates the ideology of what the brand stands for. It is a powerful way that puts the spotlight on the subdued, yet strong women in society that is sure to start the warranted momentum,” Vidya Sankar, vice president, Dentsu India, stated.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Zero Gravity Communications’ Khushboo Sharma Solanki on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

